A baker who's a QC native is up for a feature in baking magazine

A Quad City native, Dianna Wara, is a baker who's up for a possible feature in Bake from Scratch Magazine.

Dianna's signature bake is thumbprint cookies; she makes more than 35 kinds.

The baker has been in the kitchen for about 25 years, starting when she was a child, baking by her mom's side.

She says her best baking secret is to label all your ingredients.

"PLEASE label your container of granulated sugar, as sugar and your container of salt, as salt. When you don’t have containers labeled, accidents happen," she says. "That’s all I’m saying about that!"

Voting lasts until November 12 at 10 p.m. You can vote here.