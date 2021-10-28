WQAD Throwback: Paranormal team looks for ghosts at the old Masonic Lodge in Rock Island in 2009

As renovations began on the former Rock Island, Illinois Masonic Temple - now known as Skellington Manor - in 2009, contractors starting "seeing things."

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As renovations began on the former Rock Island, Illinois Masonic Temple - now known as Skellington Manor - in 2009, contractors starting "seeing things." One man swore he saw an apparition of a woman at the top of a staircase, coming from the ladies parlor.

So veteran WQAD reporter Chris Minor tagged along with the Mercer County Paranormal Investigators to see what they could find. They were armed with video cameras, voice recorders, meters that measure electromagnetic fields and other standard ghost hunting equipment.

Things were fairly quiet, until they reached the basement...