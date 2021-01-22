YOUR MONEY with Mark: The importance of the consumer confidence index

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski discusses the expectations for the upcoming number Monday, January 25th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski says the Consumer Confidence Index is released each and every month. January's number will be released Tuesday, January 26th.

Any number above 100 indicates a belief that the economy's doing well. Any number below 100 indicates the opposite. In April of 2020, the index plummeted to 85.7. By September, it'd gotten back up to 101.3. By November though, it hit 96.1, and by December it had dropped to 88.6.