YOUR MONEY with Mark: The rise in consumer confidence for March

Financial Advisor Mark Grywachehski says the index for March was 109.7. The benchmark's 100, so anything above 100 indicates optimism in the economy. Anything below 100 indicates the opposite.

Gywacheski explains why March's number was so high, and whether that will continue to be the case the rest of the year. Your Money with Mark airs in-between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Monday April 5th.