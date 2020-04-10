YOUR MONEY with Mark: The impact of a Biden Presidency

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski gets into the topic Monday, October 5th.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski pre-recorded his Your Money segment with me Sunday, October 4th.

He discussed what the economy would look like in the United States if Democratic candidate Joe Biden becomes President. When it comes to his policies, Grywacheski says he's going off of the former Vice President's comments over the last couple of months.

"We would expect a lot more government regulation over the private sector such as banking, the finance industry, and also the energy industry."