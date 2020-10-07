x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

programs

YOUR MONEY with Mark: The COVID-19 game-changer

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski explains how more information about remdesivir impacted the stock market Friday, July 10th.
Credit: Henry County Health Dept.

"Gilead Sciences announced new findings Friday that its antiviral drug remdesivir reduced the risk of death for severely sick coronavirus patients by 62% compared with standard care alone, saying more research is needed," according to a report by CNBC.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski will get into the news Monday, July 13th. He'll discuss how the breakthrough impacted the stock market Friday, after what was both a good and bad week in the market, according to him. 

Your Money with Mark airs every Monday during Good Morning Quad Cities, in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. 