YOUR MONEY with Mark: The COVID-19 game-changer

"Gilead Sciences announced new findings Friday that its antiviral drug remdesivir reduced the risk of death for severely sick coronavirus patients by 62% compared with standard care alone, saying more research is needed," according to a report by CNBC.
Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski will get into the news Monday, July 13th. He'll discuss how the breakthrough impacted the stock market Friday, after what was both a good and bad week in the market, according to him.
