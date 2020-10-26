YOUR MONEY with Mark: Indicators of a Resilient, Recovering Economy

GMQC Financial Expert Mark Grywacheski explains how your shopping habits are making a big difference

The COVID-19 Pandemic is not stopping us from spending. In fact, the latest retail sales report shows we're spending money at a record pace. In September, sales totaled $549B - the most in a single month.

Good Morning Quad Cities' Financial Expert Mark Grywacheski, Investment Advisor from the Quad Cities Investment Group, said on Monday, October 26th, 2020 that our shopping habits paired with other important indicators shows our resiliency during this pandemic:

"In the labor market, the national unemployment rate has fallen from 14.7% in April to 7.9% in September," he explained during GMQC's Your Money Segment. "We've recovered 52% of the 22.2M jobs we lost in March and April. We're seeing strength in the housing market, manufacturing and industrial production, but for me it always comes back to consumer spending - which drives 70% of our nation's economic growth."