Preparations for RAGBRAI: What you need to know

Clinton leaders join us live Tuesday, July 13th to tell us what you can expect at the end of the month.

CLINTON, Iowa — RAGBRAI, the The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, takes place Sunday, July 25th through Saturday, July 31st.

Friday, July 30th, and Saturday, bicycle riders will be just north of the Quad Cities. Friday evening, riders will stop in DeWitt. Saturday, riders will dip their tires into the Mississippi River in Clinton.

Tuesday, July 13th, the Clinton Convention & Visitor's Bureau Director Lesley Webster and The Sawmill Museum Executive Director Matthew Parbs join us live to tell us how the event will benefit their city and what you can expect Saturday.