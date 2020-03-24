In the Kitchen with Fareway: Frozen, healthy sweets to help you get through quarantine

Frozen foods last much longer than their fresh counterparts.

MOLINE, Ill. — March is Frozen Foods Month and Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores showed us some delicious, healthy sweets to help you get through isolation.

Here are some quick facts about the benefits of frozen foods!

- Frozen foods last much longer than their fresh counterparts. Use just what you need and put the rest back in the freezer for next time – wasting less food and saving money.

- Many frozen foods are perfectly-portioned so there’s no waste.

- You are paying for 100% edible food – no stalks, seeds or rinds.

- Frozen foods are consistently priced year-round

- Today’s quick-freezing process freezes foods in just minutes stopping the clock and preserving all the nutritional value, freshness and flavor.

- You can enjoy nutritious, quality fruits and vegetables year-round.

- Keeping your freezer stocked means delicious, quality foods are ready-to-use, making meal prep fast and easy.

- All the picking, cleaning and chopping are already done, saving you time in the kitchen.

