COMING SOON: New Brunch Spot and Autism Center for Children

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

4th Street and Brady, Davenport

A new upscale breakfast and brunch spot is coming to the downtown area that we've gotten a lot of questions about.

Toasted is located on East 4th Street near Brady Street and you can't miss it, because the building is teal!

According to Kyle Carter with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, this property has been empty for nearly two decades and now it's getting a makeover.

Toasted comes from the Creators of Baked in the Village of East Davenport and Cookies & Dreams, so you know it's going to be a hit.

They tell News 8 that Toasted is expected to open in the next 6 weeks and is now hiring for all positions. If interested, reach out through Baked's Facebook Page or stop into Baked during business hours to fill out an application.

53rd and Eastern, Davenport

A question we got from November of 2019 sparked an interest. Bette wanted to know what was going in just north of The Group- Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C.

Caravel Autism Health is based out of Wisconsin, but they're expanding in the Midwest. Workers there say this is the first Iowa location they're in, but more are planned in the future. There's also room for more businesses in that building in the future.