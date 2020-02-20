World-renowned violinist gives music lesson to Rock Island students

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island High School orchestra is performing with a special guest, world-renowned violinist, Jesus Florido.
Florido hosted a workshop for students at the middle and high school level on Wednesday, February 19. The workshops taught them about different genres of music.
The musician extraordinaire said he has a technique to ensure students are paying attention.
"Sometimes I use any kind of coercion to get them to listen to stuff," explained Florido. "I have played with some famous artists, so sometimes I say you know I played with Justin Timberlake at the Grammys and they say, "Oh you know Justin Timberlake!?" The only reason I'm dropping the names is so they pay attention."
Florido is planning to perform alongside Rock Island High School orchestra students at their concert Friday night, February 21.