World-renowned violinist gives music lesson to Rock Island students

Florido hosted a workshop for students at the middle and high school level on Wednesday, February 19. The workshops taught them about different genres of music.

"Sometimes I use any kind of coercion to get them to listen to stuff," explained Florido. "I have played with some famous artists, so sometimes I say you know I played with Justin Timberlake at the Grammys and they say, "Oh you know Justin Timberlake!?" The only reason I'm dropping the names is so they pay attention."