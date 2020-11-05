Watch Live Tuesday at 6:30 - Studio 8 'Stay At Home' concert featuring Freddy Allen

Freddy exhibits a jazz style with decades of experience as a professional pianist, vocalist, composer, and musical director.

Tune in here LIVE on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. to join Freddy Allen for a "Studio 8 - Stay At Home" concert.

This local musician hit the keys at age four, and by age 13 he was playing professionally in public venues like restaurants, night clubs and theaters. His formal music education and career brought him to Missouri, Chicago, and more recently as part of a duo music/comedy act, "Amy & Freddy."

Amy Armstrong and Freddy have toured internationally and have performed on dozens of cruise ships.

During Freddy's performance Tuesday, you'll have the opportunity to tip virtually, and help support his work-

Venmo: Freddy-Allen-1

PayPal: FreddyAllen646