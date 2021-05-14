Studio 8 features SchuckUpThaBlock

What sets my music apart from the rest: "I feel what sets me apart from most artists is I take my time when it comes to big grind time the big hustle. I speak minimal of the moves and the steps I take and actually make a plan and execute the plan. With my lyrics I push to exit out the mumble rap era and what most mainstream rappers do. And that's repeat the sameeeee 4-10 words over 100 times in 300 minutes. It shows no talent. And to be able to produce music with minimal to no hook. It takes a little longer yes but its worth it in every way. Most people love to hear an autobiography of someone's life or just the cold hard facts for example eminem/chris webby/mac miller the list isn't very big for artists like that."