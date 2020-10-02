x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WQAD.com

oscars

Julia Butters packed a turkey sandwich in her $2,500 purse for the Oscars

The 10-year-old 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress came prepared for the Oscars.

LOS ANGELES — Julia Butters came ready for her Oscars debut: custom pink gown, check; platinum necklace, check; spherical discoesque purse with sandwich stuffed inside?... check.

The 10-year-old actor known for her role as Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" arrived with a turkey sandwich at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Simply enough, she said it was because "I don't like some of the food here," according to the Los Angeles Times.

The plastic bagged-meal appeared to incorporate tomato when Julia flashed the contents inside her bag, with an awesome expression appearing on her face.

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" has ten nominations heading into this year's Oscars.

Credit: AP
Julia Butters arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RELATED: The 'Jojo Rabbit' kids win the award for cutest Oscars red carpet guests

RELATED: 'For Vanessa and the family, peace and love' | Spike Lee's suit honors Kobe at Oscars

RELATED: How to watch the 2020 Oscars on TV and online

RELATED: Billy Porter shines in 24k gold feathers at Oscars red carpet

RELATED: Oscars 2020: From Brad Pitt to '1917,' what to expect at film's biggest night