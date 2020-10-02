Eminem performed at the Oscars and the reactions were award-winning

Well, that was unexpected.

I think we all can agree that when the 92nd annual Academy Awards began, no one really expected to see a performance by Eminem. Yet, here we are.

And based on the reactions of some of Hollywood's biggest stars, they weren't expecting it either.

Eminem took the stage Sunday night at the Dolby Theater and performed "Lose Yourself," the song for which he won an Oscar in 2003. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, famously decided not to attend the awards show back in 2003 when he was nominated.

After his performance Sunday, Eminem shed some light on the surprise appearance.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity...Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," Mathers tweeted, along with video from the 2003 show.

Eminem's appearance during Sunday's show had not been publicized and seemed to catch some people off guard in the audience.

Idina Menzel was seen on camera bobbing her head to the music, yet still looking rather perplexed.

"Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran was one of the many stars spotted singing along.

And director Martin Scorsese seemed to just be closing his eyes for part of the performance.