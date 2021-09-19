x
Events

Community Yard Sale where everything is free for the taking

It's happening next Friday - Sunday at Humility Homes and Services in Davenport. There will be clothing, home goods, baby clothes and more.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation and the AGAPE Center Project is hosting their annual Free Yard Sale Event 2021 on September 24th through September 26th, 2021. The event is open to the Public.

Friday the 24th 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturday the 25th 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday the 26th 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

The event will be held at Humility Homes and Services, Inc. Community Center. Located at 525 Fillmore Street in Davenport Iowa. 52802

Organizers say, all items in this sale are free, and there is no cost to attend. Items include: Clothing, Household Items, furniture, baby care items.