Community Yard Sale where everything is free for the taking

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation and the AGAPE Center Project is hosting their annual Free Yard Sale Event 2021 on September 24th through September 26th, 2021. The event is open to the Public.
Friday the 24th 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Saturday the 25th 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sunday the 26th 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The event will be held at Humility Homes and Services, Inc. Community Center. Located at 525 Fillmore Street in Davenport Iowa. 52802
Organizers say, all items in this sale are free, and there is no cost to attend. Items include: Clothing, Household Items, furniture, baby care items.