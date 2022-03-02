COMING SOON: Sterling
What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.
Riverfront Park: Avenue B & Wallace Street
There are plans in the works to transform a blighted area of Sterling's riverfront into a park. Located at the end of Avenue B and Wallace Street, it would include walking trails along the Rock River, an amphitheater, a skating rink, and more.
The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce tells News 8 they are meeting and developing action plans and a priority list to make the design in the video below a reality!
Video Aired February 3rd, 2022:
Central Park Upgrades: Downtown
Central Park in Downtown Sterling is about to get a bunch of upgrades, including a splash pad. It's expected to be installed in the Spring of 2022. Other upgrades to Central Park include adding bathrooms and a concession stand, installing new light fixtures, replacing the band shell benches, and creating a walking path.
Video Aired February 3rd, 2022:
Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject line.