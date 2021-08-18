COMING SOON: Milan

If you've driven on the Rock Island-Milan Parkway recently, you may have noticed the big Russell Construction trailer sitting just off the roadway right across the street from the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.

If you take a close look at the sign right next to the Mel Foster "For Lease" sign, it says COMING SOON with a rendering of a strip mall on it. There aren't any specific stores in the rendering - it just says TENANT on each storefront - but according to Milan Mayor Duane Dawson, a QC Mart is going to be built there. He tells News 8 plans are being reviewed right now and there's no timeline yet.