Halloween in 2020 will be a different animal, with the CDC discouraging traditional door-to-door trick or treating, suggesting a "grab and go" option instead.

Cities around the Quad City area are scheduling times for local trick-or-treating.

Traditional door-to-door trick or treating is considered a high risk activity, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is recommending a "grab and go" trick-or-treat option, where participants place treats at the end of the driveway or yard.

Illinois

Albany: Saturday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Aledo: Saturday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Alpha: Saturday, October 31, no time given yet

Colona: Saturday, October 31 from 5 - 8:30 p.m.

Fulton: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Moline:

Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3 p.m – 7:30 p.m.

Morrison: Saturday, October 31 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Savanna: Saturday, October 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.

Woodhull: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Iowa

Bettendorf: Saturday, October 31 from 5- 7:30 PM

Camanche: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Clinton: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Davenport: Saturday, October 31 from 4:30 - 7 p.m.

LeClaire: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

McCausland: Saturday, October 31 from 4 - 6 p.m.