Cities around the Quad City area are scheduling times for local trick-or-treating.
Traditional door-to-door trick or treating is considered a high risk activity, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is recommending a "grab and go" trick-or-treat option, where participants place treats at the end of the driveway or yard.
Illinois
Albany: Saturday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Aledo: Saturday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Alpha: Saturday, October 31, no time given yet
Colona: Saturday, October 31 from 5 - 8:30 p.m.
Fulton: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Moline:
- Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3 p.m – 7:30 p.m.
Morrison: Saturday, October 31 from 4 - 7 p.m.
Savanna: Saturday, October 31 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Woodhull: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Iowa
Bettendorf: Saturday, October 31 from 5- 7:30 PM
Camanche: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Clinton: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Davenport: Saturday, October 31 from 4:30 - 7 p.m.
LeClaire: Saturday, October 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.
McCausland: Saturday, October 31 from 4 - 6 p.m.
This information will be updated as more cities release their trick-or-treat times. If you want to add a trick-or-treat time to the list, text the information to 309-736-3229.