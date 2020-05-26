2020 Mississippi Valley Blues fest cancelled due to coronavirus

Initially organizers hoped to offer an altered version of the event, but the logistics weren't working out.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 2020 Mississippi Valley Blues Fest has been cancelled. The organizers made the call in late May after initially trying to find a new date for the 35th annual music event.

According to a statement from the Mississippi Valley Blues Society (MVBS), the Board of Directors decided to cancel the festival until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat.

The logistics of trying to organize a shortened version of the festival that followed all guidelines were not working out, explained the society.

“The MVBS sets the safety and well-being of our members, and that of our artists, ahead of tradition and we would prefer to see all our fans and supporters next year, healthy and happy at the end of this long coronavirus tunnel," said John Resch, MVBS Treasurer.

“While we are truly disappointed in cancelling a live Blues Fest this year, we are excited about improving our web presence and moving the Mississippi Blues Society into the 21st Century”, said Bob Clevenstine, MVBS President