Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Contests & Deals
Crime
Entertainment
GMQC
Hard Work & Determination
Life
Nation World
Podcasts
Politics
School Zone
Latest News Stories
Beeping heard during online learning sessions prompts Rock Island teachers to help keep students' homes safe
Four escape fire at home in Rock Island's Broadway District
Weather
Back
Forecast
Bridges & Traffic
Closings & Delays
Maps
Weather Kids
Three Degree Guarantee
Live Cams
StormTrack 8 University
Latest Weather Stories
Clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving on March 14
Denver bracing for a major snowstorm
Sports
Back
The Score
Real-Time Scores
Latest Sports Stories
Vote for this weeks Score Standout
Roy Marble family upset over Luka Garza's number retiring honor, Iowa's AD apologizes
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Brewed
MyTV 8-3
Events
Latest News Stories
Third stimulus check update: House set to pass COVID bill with $1,400 payments today
New building proposed in local push for a Trader Joe's location in the Quad Cities
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Davenport, IA »
64°
Davenport, IA »
Weather
Closings
Vaccine
VERIFY
Jefferson Awards
This Week
As Seen On TV
Pay It Forward
Skilled to Work
Let's Move QC
In The Kitchen
Deals
Features
Your Health
Your Money
Gift Of Giving
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WQAD.com
Sportscast March 9, 2021
Sportscast Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow