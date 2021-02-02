Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Contests & Deals
Crime
Entertainment
GMQC
Hard Work & Determination
Life
Nation World
Podcasts
Politics
School Zone
Latest News Stories
What to expect before getting vaccinated at the Rock Island County public clinic
What to expect before getting vaccinated at the Rock Island County public clinic
Weather
Back
Forecast
Bridges & Traffic
Closings & Delays
Maps
Weather Kids
Three Degree Guarantee
Live Cams
StormTrack 8 University
Latest Weather Stories
Remember the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011?
Punxsutawney Phil announces forecast
Sports
Back
The Score
Real-Time Scores
Latest Sports Stories
The Score Sunday - Athletic Directors from Western Big 6 look forward to sports resuming
Bettendorf wrestler pins down her legacy after MAC conference tournament
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Brewed
MyTV 8-3
Latest News Stories
WQAD News 8 @ 11AM
Captain Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for COVID-19 research, dies at 100
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Davenport, IA »
24°
Davenport, IA »
Weather
Closings
As Seen On TV
Jefferson Awards
This Week
VERIFY
Pay It Forward
Skilled to Work
Let's Move QC
In The Kitchen
Deals
Features
Your Health
Your Money
Gift Of Giving
Elections
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WQAD.com
Remember the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011?
1/11
Vicki Weltzin- Trainer
My boys loved the mountain the snow plow brought them, me not so much. I had just finished shoveling the sidewalk when the plow buried it in snow again. - Vicki Weltzin- Trainer
2/11
Jenny Vesely
Our pup Molly was not impressed that day!
3/11
Erin Eberhart Meyermann
This was Hwy 136 just East of Charlotte, IA. Road was closed for several days - Erin Eberhart Meyermann
4/11
Thomas Hernandez
My son Shoveling. By time he was down he shoveled the block. lol - Thomas Hernandez
5/11
Thomas Hernandez
6/11
Denel Cooper
I couldn't get out either door AND my coffeemaker quit working that morning.
7/11
Shawn Lain
8/11
Jenny Shinn Dobbels
This was the highway in front of our house, totally gone.
9/11
Joel D. Brown
What a storm that was ! unforgettable - Joel D. Brown
10/11
Janelle Wells
My son after shoveling the sidewalk - Janelle Wells
11/11
Alina Hall
I was 10 years old! Loved playing in all the snow! 😅 This was from inside the garage where the snow drifted up on the door! - Alina Hall
1
/
11
×
Vicki Weltzin- Trainer
My boys loved the mountain the snow plow brought them, me not so much. I had just finished shoveling the sidewalk when the plow buried it in snow again. - Vicki Weltzin- Trainer
More
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow