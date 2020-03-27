What you should do today when severe weather is forecast tomorrow

Being prepared ahead of severe weather decreases your risk when it strikes

While tornado outbreaks don't occur with regular frequency, the risk of life decreases significantly for those with severe weather plans.

And the plan for severe weather isn't terribly unlike the plans needed for any emergency. Thanks to Meteorologist Amy Sweezey from WESH-TV in Orlando for the following list:

- Worrying about the "what-if's" does no good.

- Trusted sources should be heeded. Non-trusted sources should be ignored.

- Social media shares of misinformation are out of control.

- Fear of the unknown is overwhelming.

- Pacing yourself is wise.

- Kids listen and react to our concerns and worry.

- Pay attention to the true experts, not the armchair internet "doctors."

- Panic is useless.

- Preparation is key.

The day before severe weather is the time to make sure you know where to go in times of severe weather. Do you have someone to watch the weather and get the alerts? Not everyone needs to be on guard, rather have a "Force of Nature" in your circle who can notify everyone when the plan needs to be put into place. Then, everyone must heed the plan and seek shelter.