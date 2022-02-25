National Weather Service reports 'modest increase' in possible Quad Cities flooding this spring

Snowmelt rates in the upper Mississippi River basin and precipitation will be the main factors in spring flood threats, according to the National Weather Service.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The featured image is from a downtown Davenport area flood in 2019.

Rivers in the Quad Cities have seen a slight increase in flood possibilities over the past two weeks, according to National Weather Service (NWS).

In its second spring flood outlook report, NWS says there has been "a modest increase in probabilities for minor and moderate flooding" on the Mississippi River compared to their first report and little or no change in flood chances for tributary rivers. Levels in the upper Mississippi watershed are currently running near normal which allows potential to take on heavy spring rains.

The initial outlook from Feb. 10 showed QC rivers at below-normal risks for reaching moderate or major floods this spring.

Although the risk of spring flooding is not high, NWS says floods could occur based on future precipitation events and snowmelt in the upper Mississippi basin.

The snow cover and water levels are below normal across much of the area, decreasing an overall flood threat, but northern parts of the Mississippi basin are above normal. If there is rapid snowmelt over ground areas that are still frozen, flood threats will increase. A slow and steady melting decreases flood chances.

Other factors decreasing possibilities for potential floods are abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, combined with near to below soil moisture. Frost-free soil allows more storage for any spring rain or extra snowmelt.

Rock Island — Mississippi River levels (Outlook No. 2)

Muscatine — Mississippi River levels (Outlook No. 2)