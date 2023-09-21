Fall Color Guide | Where and when to do some leaf peeping in the Quad Cities

Fall colors are quickly popping up throughout the Quad Cities. Track the latest color forecast and best viewing spots, here.

MOLINE, Ill — That fall-like feeling is in the air! The sun is setting a little sooner, and nights are getting a bit more crisp. Soon, we'll be in awe as we gaze upon one of Mother Nature's most generous displays, fall color! We're fortunate to live in a region where you don't need to travel far in order to see some spectacular views. All the information you need to plan your adventure, including a fall color forecast that is updated weekly, can be found below. Don't forget to also check out the latest forecast from Storm Track 8 before you head out the door. Enjoy, and safe travels!

Fall Color Right Now

This map is updated three times per week.

Fall Color Forecast

This forecast is also updated three times per week.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST VIEWS

We've compiled a list of the best places across the area to appreciate the flaming fall leaves.

Wildcat Den State Park: Located at 1884 Wildcat Den Road in Muscatine, this park's trails, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, offer views of sandstone bluffs and natural formations like "Steamboat Rock" and "Devil's Punch Bowl" that are best observed surrounded by the fall colors.

Augustana Slough: Located on the Augustana College campus in Rock Island, the Slough is a swampy home for ducks and turtles, but it also gives great views of the fall foliage to those who don't live among the marsh.

Black Hawk State Historic Site and Park: Located at 1510 46th Ave. in Rock Island, the 208-acre park borders the Rock River. Multiple trail options weave throughout the park.

Devils Glen Park: Located at 1101 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, this park provides serene views of the changing oak trees along Duck Creek.

Located at 1101 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, this park provides serene views of the changing oak trees along Duck Creek. Hennepin Canal from Colona to Tiskiliwa, Illinois: Walking paths and bike paths along this several-mile stretch give you great access to wooded areas where lots of color can be found.

Why do leaves change color?

During warmer months, leaves produce chlorophyll to help plants create energy from light, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Later in the year, as days get shorter and nights become longer, trees prepare for winter by blocking flow to and from a leaf's stem, which then causes the chlorophyll to stop being replenished and the leaf's green color to fade. According to NOAA, a leaf's true pigments emerge as the green fades.

Lack of chlorophyll from too little or too much moisture, root damage, or disease can cause premature leaf color changes. In the Quad Cities area, we will likely see leaves change early, especially north where there have been drier conditions.

How will the ongoing drought impact the color this year?

Weather past and present plays a huge role when it comes to how vibrant and widespread the fall color will be. Ideally, we would like to see a warm, wet spring season followed by your typical summertime heat and occasional rounds of rain. Finally, for the fall, we need several sunny, warm days and cool, crisp fall nights. While we have satisfied the temperature components of this list, the moisture part continues to lag behind significantly.

With this added stress to trees comes unusual behavior when it comes to fall color production. Typically, you'll see a few-week delay in the colors, or just simply a really dull color overall. There is also a higher risk of trees losing their leaves earlier, especially if a strong wind event can move through. You can read more about the impacts of the drought, here.

