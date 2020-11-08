MidAmerican Energy: Several days before power is fully restored, no estimated time frame

At its peak, a quarter of a million Iowans were without power with the company.

UPDATE: As of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. there were still 54,231 people without power according to MEC.

MidAmerican Energy held a joint press conference with the City of Davenport after more than 100,000 people lost power in the Quad Cities region due to severe weather Monday night.

Ben Keith with MidAmerican said Tuesday, Aug. 11 crews are working 24/7 to restore power.

"Restoration will be a multi-day process," Keith said. "Because we are still assessing that damage and bringing in additional crews, we can't yet provide a more specific estimate time of restoration."

Keith said crews from Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri were sent to assist in restoring power.

At its peak, a quarter of a million Iowans were without power with the company.