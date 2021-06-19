Confirmed tornado touches down outside of Abingdon, Illinois Friday night

Extensive crop damage was found in parts of Knox County from a confirmed tornado. Straight-line winds also reached 90 miles per hour.

ABINGDON, Ill. — Severe thunderstorms late Friday night produced several reports of wind damage and even a confirmed tornado in Knox County, Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois survey storm damage Saturday and found that an EF1 tornado with winds of 110 miles per hour touched down four miles east of Abingdon, Illinois around 11:50 pm Friday night.

The tornado was on the ground for 15 minutes traveling a little more than 10 miles with a width of 250 yards.

Trees were broken and corn was snapped along its path as it moved along county road 850E north of county highway 39. Debris was seen scattered for more than half a mile. The tornado lifted about a mile west of Rapatee, Illinois.

Damage seen around London Mills, Fairview, and Canton Illinois was determined to be caused by straight-line winds of 70 to 90 miles per hour.

A tornado warning was issued for the area just before midnight Saturday morning after meteorologists saw radar indicated rotation.

Our storm chaser Cory Marshall captured these images of damage to outbuildings and trees left by the storm just north of Fairview, Illinois.

Damage from tonight’s possible tornado north of Fairview and in the town of Fairview on the last photo. @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/M14MKxBend — Cory Marshall (@TornadoChaser04) June 19, 2021