Tornado devastates Nashville, Tennessee

Number of fatalities expected to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shortly after midnight local time, a strong tornado developed over the northeastern side of Nashville, Tennesee, ripping through neighborhoods on the north side of the state's largest city.

The tornado was observed on numerous live cameras as power lines were broken, causing flashes.

RELATED: 2 dead after tornadoes strike Nashville area



Some photos being shared on social media show homes and schools completely leveled.



According to local police reports, two people have died. That number is expected to rise as first responders get to those trapped.