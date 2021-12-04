The Humane Society of Scott County has been selected as the Three Degree Recipient for April

Each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the Humane Society of Scott County will receive $20

The Humane Society of Scott County has been selected as the April recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the Humane Society of Scott County will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Located at 2802 West Central Park Avenue in Davenport, IA, the Humane Society of Scott County firmly believes in the sanctity of life for every animal. Receiving animals from community strays, transfers from partner organizations, owner surrenders and more, the no-kill shelter works to provide safety, reduce suffering and perhaps most importantly, provide lifelong homes for all animals. The Humane Society of Scott County services include adoption, animal control, return to owner, youth education and more.

