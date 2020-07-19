Sunday morning storms bring down trees, power lines

High amounts of storm energy produced wind gusts up to 70 MPH at times

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — Another round of powerful winds swept through the Quad Cities region on Sunday morning, this time targeting areas south of I80 with wind gusts up to 70 MPH.

Widespread tree damage was seen from Mount Pleasant, Iowa all the way to Galva, Illinois as the powerful complex of storms moved through.

Meteorologists Eric Sorensen and Andrew Stutzke were tracking the storms as they moved through, with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for areas south of the Quad Cities.

Much of the severe weather bypassed the immediate Quad Cities and went south. Storms packed a punch taking advantage of a very unstable atmosphere to produce strong wind gusts. #WeTrackStorms pic.twitter.com/Wvv9OHaUZx — Andrew Stutzke (@StutzkeWX) July 19, 2020

High amounts of storm energy left over from a very hot and humid day on Saturday contributed to the damaging wind threat. As a cold front working in from northern Iowa interacted with this very warm and unstable air mass, severe thunderstorms quickly erupted and raced east.

Considerable damage to trees was observed in Galva, Illinois where Meteorologist Morgan Nelson captured this damage to a tree.

Additional damage to trees and power lines was seen near Cambridge, Illinois in Henry County. Several viewers like you submitted pictures and videos showed an extensive amount of large limbs on the ground.

This video, taken in Cambridge, Illinois by Jessica Lindquist shows some of the more extensive tree damage that was done.