Snow emergencies declared across Quad Cities ahead of anticipated New Year's storm

Cities across the Quad City area are pre-emptively declaring snow emergencies ahead of a winter storm anticipated for the first day of 2021.
The National Weather Service is predicting 1-3 inches of snow, ice damage, and slick roads.
More cities will be included in the list as they release information.
Carbon Cliff: The snow emergency goes into effect on 8 a.m. on Friday, January 1 and is tentatively set to end at noon on January 2. Parking on snow routes is prohibited, and cars may be ticketed and towed when the snowfall reaches 2 inches.
Coal Valley: This city's emergency order goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, lasting until 6 p.m. on January 1. The city reminds residents that parking is prohibited in Village streets and parking lots after a 2-inch snowfall. Residents are also remined to clear snow and ice from their portion of the public sidewalk within 24 hours after the weather event.
Davenport: The emergency lasts from 10 a.m. on January 1 to 10 a.m. on January 2. Parking on show routes will result in tickets and towing. The city encourages people to park in one of the three parking ramps. Parking is free through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4.
Moline: The city published a snow emergency effective immediately lasting through January 2. Parking on snow routes is prohibited until the snow is cleared, and violations will be enforced by the Moline Police Department.
Rock Falls: the snow emergency effective is effective at noon on January 1, January 2 at noon. Snow route and odd/even parking restrictions will be in effect during this time.
Rock Island: The emergency is in effect from noon on January 1 with no set ending time yet. Parking on snow routes will results in a $35 ticket and possibly a towing, until snow removal is complete.