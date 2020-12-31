Snow emergencies declared across Quad Cities ahead of anticipated New Year's storm

Cities across the area are making preparations for a winter storm that's anticipated for New Year's Day.

Cities across the Quad City area are pre-emptively declaring snow emergencies ahead of a winter storm anticipated for the first day of 2021.

The National Weather Service is predicting 1-3 inches of snow, ice damage, and slick roads.

More cities will be included in the list as they release information.

Carbon Cliff: The snow emergency goes into effect on 8 a.m. on Friday, January 1 and is tentatively set to end at noon on January 2. Parking on snow routes is prohibited, and cars may be ticketed and towed when the snowfall reaches 2 inches.

Coal Valley: This city's emergency order goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, lasting until 6 p.m. on January 1. The city reminds residents that parking is prohibited in Village streets and parking lots after a 2-inch snowfall. Residents are also remined to clear snow and ice from their portion of the public sidewalk within 24 hours after the weather event.

Rock Falls: the snow emergency effective is effective at noon on January 1, January 2 at noon. Snow route and odd/even parking restrictions will be in effect during this time.