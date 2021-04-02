Snow emergencies in effect

Some cities across the Quad City area are declaring snow emergencies ahead of what's anticipated to be be near-blizzard conditions on Thursday, February 4.
Forecasts predict 3-5 inches of snow in some areas, with a smaller amount of 1-3 inches in others, alongside winds up to 45 mph, whiteout conditions, and temperatures getting approaching 0 as the night comes.
WQAD will be monitoring the situation, issuing alerts and adding additional snow emergencies as they are sent out.
Blue Grass: A winter weather emergency has been declared lasting from 6 a.m. on February 4 to noon on Friday the 5th. The City asks that the public not park on City streets to allow emergency vehicles to have easy and full access.
Coal Valley: The snow emergency lasts from noon on February 4 to 5 p.m. on the 5th. It is unlawful to park on Village roads and parking lots for the duration once snowfall reaches two inches. The village also reminds residents to shovel and de-ice their portion of the public sidewalk within 24 hours of the storm.