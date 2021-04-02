Snow emergencies in effect

Some cities across the QC area are issuing snow emergencies in preparation for near-blizzard conditions anticipated for Thursday.

WQAD will be monitoring the situation, issuing alerts and adding additional snow emergencies as they are sent out.

Blue Grass: A winter weather emergency has been declared lasting from 6 a.m. on February 4 to noon on Friday the 5th. The City asks that the public not park on City streets to allow emergency vehicles to have easy and full access.