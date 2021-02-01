Dave Schoeve said he tried 25 other stores before he found some salt in Moline on Friday morning.

MOLINE, Ill. — Friday's ice storm left many around the Quad Cities scrambling, trying to find something to melt it.

Many of the big-box stores, like Menard's and Lowe's, are sold out of salt or have very little left in stock.

Dave Schoeve found some at Trevor True Value in Moline, after he said he tried 25 other stores that were sold out.

Schoeve said he bought some salt for himself, plus some for neighbors and relatives. In total, he bought 6 50-pound bags of salt.

Schoeve said finding the salt was important, since the two winter storms this week caught him off guard.

"When a storm like this comes, people like me buy six bags and they don't leave it for everyone else, that's kinda the way it goes," Schoeve said. "Nobody wants to have salt sitting around but it's priceless."