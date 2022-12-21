Whiteside County Highway Dept. prepares for winter storm

The department spent more than $100 per ton of salt, compared to last year when they spent just more than $60 dollars per ton.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORRISON, Illinois — With severe winter weather approaching, Whiteside County Public Works is mapping out its plan to stay ahead of the snow.

The Whiteside County Highway Department has 12 maintenance workers ready plow and salt the roads, as well as repair vehicle damage. Despite the smaller staff, Whiteside County Engineer Russ Renner said they're ready to go.

"We're all ready to go," Renner said. "Now it's just a matter of seeing what the storm actually turns out to be."

The department is all stocked up on salt —spending $108 dollars per ton of salt, compared to last season when it spent just more than $60 dollars per ton.

"We have straight salt, but we use that sometimes," Renner said. "We also have chips here and then we use a mix of salt and chips, a 50/50 mix."

Renner's advice to drivers is that the more rural the road, the more likely it is to get closed off or difficult to get to.

"We're going to have guys that are ready to go typically around 4:30-5 in the morning, we'll go out and we'll generally you know, that generally opens things up for people going to work," Renner said.



"If it starts snowing at all, we're going to start going out and just monitoring it," Renner said. "We'll just have our guys you know, like generally, with 200 miles we're going to have roughly 20 miles per guy."



The department does not provide 24-hour service but said they make it work as best they can.

Stay weather aware this week