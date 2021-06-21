x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Severe Weather

WATCH: Chilling video shows tornado on the ground in suburban Chicago

The tornado touched down in Naperville - about 140 miles east of the Quad Cities.

DARIEN, Ill. — Editor's Note: Video contains strong language and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Cellphone video taken by Eric Wilson in Darien, Illinois shows the moments a tornado swept through Naperville, Illinois - a Chicago suburb about 140 miles east of the Quad Cities. 

 A radar-confirmed tornado touched down shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

At least five people were hospitalized and more than a dozen homes were destroyed. Reports of damage are expected to grow. 

There were also reports of a tornado late Sunday night in the nearby village of Woodridge. Officials say a damage assessment was underway, but there were no reports of significant injuries. 

Credit: AP
A home is damaged after a tornado swept through the area in Woodridge, Ill., early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

 AP News contributed to this report.

Related Articles