WATCH: Chilling video shows tornado on the ground in suburban Chicago

The tornado touched down in Naperville - about 140 miles east of the Quad Cities.

DARIEN, Ill. — Editor's Note: Video contains strong language and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Cellphone video taken by Eric Wilson in Darien, Illinois shows the moments a tornado swept through Naperville, Illinois - a Chicago suburb about 140 miles east of the Quad Cities.

A radar-confirmed tornado touched down shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

Strong rotation & pronounced tornado debris signature headed for Darien, followed by Burr Ridge. If you're in the path of this storm, take cover NOW in lowest floor of where you live & in an interior room away from any windows. This is a dangerous situation! #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2021

At least five people were hospitalized and more than a dozen homes were destroyed. Reports of damage are expected to grow.

There were also reports of a tornado late Sunday night in the nearby village of Woodridge. Officials say a damage assessment was underway, but there were no reports of significant injuries.