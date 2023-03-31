How officials from Scott County EMA are saying you should prepare for severe storms

Officials from Scott County EMA say the more prepared we are ahead of severe weather, the safer everyone we'll be.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County Emergency Management Agency is on high alert for the expected severe thunderstorms Friday, March 31.

News 8's Charles Hart spoke Scott County Emergency Management Agency Planning Specialist Jim Hawkes said the more prepared we are ahead of severe weather, the safer we'll be.

"We have a set of plans that help us prepare for whatever bad things coming to the county, whatever we're going to face," Hawkes said. "So planning, practicing those plans, looking at what our risks are in the county and working with those partners to really make sure we're ready for whatever's coming."

Hawkes said the week of March 27-31 has been a lot of planning with local partners, such as local first responders and the National Weather Service, to make sure people know about and are prepared for the impending severe storms.

Since the Quad Cities is at a level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather as of Friday, March 31, officials are getting the word out about the weather ahead of time. Scott County EMA also works with local non-profits and volunteers that want to be prepared and help during disasters.

Tips officials recommend to stay safe during severe weather:

Have an emergency kitready in your home Flashlights Water bottles Non-perishable foods for yourself and your family a NOAA radio for weather alerts in case power goes out Have your cell phone as charged as you can Portable charger

When you hear storm sirens blaring, find shelter ASAP Basement or an interior room without windows

Have a communication plan with family, in case your not together

"If you must travel during severe weather, it's not advisable, you know, you want to make sure you're, you're safe and you stay indoors," Hawkes said.

Hawkes recommends downloading the QC Ready app, a public safety app, to stay alerted for potential weather threats. You can download that by clicking/tapping here.