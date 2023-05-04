'I am just lucky' | Rock Island cleaning up after severe storm

Neighborhood near Hodge Park saw lots of damage. Now residents are coming together, to help clean up.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After Tuesday's storm, residents of Rock Island near Hodge Park are helping clean up.

Debris was scattered throughout the area, and Hugo Proulx said he is making it his mission to help others.

"I've been out here for hours helping out," Proulx said. "It was hard to start yesterday due to all the electric cables around but we are making sure that we clean up while staying safe."

He said his home did not sustain any damage, but many of his neighbors did, including damage to their garages.

"I knew the storm was coming but I didn't expect to be so early, and it got us on the bullseye. Now it's time to help each other and make sure we have each other's back" Proulx said.

While houses around the area took damage, including trees falling on top of them, one homeowner named Amy said a tree fell on her front yard, miraculously missing her home.

"The tree was probably a good 20 feet and somehow missed my house," she said. "That's just incredible luck."

She said the storm caught her by surprise and that she was not mentally prepared. Amy has lived in her home for nearly 20 years and said it was the first time ever she had to take cover inside her basement.

As of 4:00 p.m., around 1,400 Rock Island residents are still without power.

Residents may call the Public Works Department with any issues as a result of storm damage at 309-732-2200.

The first 24 hours will be dedicated to opening up roads, with cleanup to follow, according to a city release.