Neighbors helping neighbors clean up Atkinson-area storm damage

Community members say the outpour of support is coming at the best time as farmers get back to work in the fields.

ATKINSON, Ill. — Neighbors are helping neighbors after this week's storm damage in Henry County as dozens of people came together to clean up in the Atkinson area.

The National Weather Service determined that straight-line winds around 90 miles per hour caused much of the damage from the Tuesday morning storms on April 4.

"This just shows that today how we all work together whether it's yours or mine," Randy Haars said.

Four buildings of mostly farm property were destroyed in the weather.

"It really literally looked like somebody was taking a pressure washer and going around," one community member said.

"There's just no way this could happen without everybody," resident Janette Dwyer said.

The Dwyer family, who rents the land for farming, said they're especially grateful because it's almost time to get into the fields.

"We plan to be farming in about two weeks, so there's just no way this could happen without everybody," Janette said.

Community members stopped at several locations to assist those impacted.

"It's church people, it's friends, it's neighbors," Janette said.

Everyone was able to enjoy a serving of pizza after helping out.