Milltown Coffee Co. in Moline prepares for major flooding

MOLINE, Ill. — Milltown Coffee Co. in Moline was forced to close three times during the historic flood of 2019, and now they face a similar threat as the Mississippi River at Rock Island surpasses major flood stage.

News 8 Photojournalist Jaawan Arrington spoke with Cameron Cartee, owner of Milltown Coffee Co., who said in 2019, the water covered the entire parking lot and entered the building.

"It (the flood waters) got all the way back into our kitchen, which we had to clean and sanitize everything," Cartee said. "If we can just kind of contain it, if it actually gets that bad again, it'll be a little bit easier."



Now, the shop is making preparations for as if it were to happen again. As of the morning of Tuesday, April 25, the Mississippi River at Rock Island was sitting just over 18 feet, which is major flood stage. News 8 crews observed a significant amount of water covering River Drive in front of Milltown Coffee Co. that same morning.

Cartee said he'll try to keep his shop open as long as he can, despite major flooding.

"As long as I can keep it out of the building itself, this time, I will be happier," Cartee said. "But right now, it says it's only rising to about 19-ish feet [now over 20 ft., according to NWS]. If it stays there, we should be okay. Once it gets to the 21, 22, then I'll start to really worry."

Cartee said there is another route guests can take to get to the shop, since River Drive is closed and will only become more overtaken with water. Guests can use the alley behind Milltown Coffee Co. and Western Illinois University - Quad Cities Campus. The alley is parallel with the train tracks.