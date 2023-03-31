Mediapolis trailer park faces extensive damage after Friday storms

One of the park's longtime residents now lives in a trailer without a roof and scrambled to make a temporary fix using tarps.

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — A trailer park in Mediapolis, Iowa is facing significant damage after strong storm winds ripped through the community Friday afternoon.

Mother nature reared her ugly head as she left broken windows, trees and siding littered across the area.

The wind knocked over multiple trees and one even fell through a roof. Lela Hooker has lived in the trailer park for four years and said she has never seen anything like this.

"I mean it was scary, all I seen was wind, I didn't see any tornado, it was all wind," Hooker said. "They told me 'your roof's gone,' and I go 'what!' And then I come out and everything is destroyed."

Lela lives on disability and couldn't afford to buy insurance for her home. She and her family bought tarps to hopefully patch up her roof for the near future — a band-aid on a broken leg.

One man News 8 spoke with was planning to purchase one of the trailer homes for his wife and daughter — that home, now destroyed.

"My daughter and my wife, we were planning on staying here as our first family home, and now it's trash," he said.

Luckily, no one was injured in the trailer park, but the structural damage was immense. The community is now left picking up the pieces and trying to figure out their next best step.