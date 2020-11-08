Gov. Reynolds provides update on statewide storm aftermath

The Iowa governor held a press conference Tuesday morning to summarize the damage dealt to the state by the derecho storm event and how the state is responding.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11 concerning the widespread damage and power outages left in the wake of the previous night's derecho storm event.

Reynolds mentioned that she had declared disasters in 13 Iowa counties, including Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Story, and Tama counties. The declarations were made the previous night and in the morning, and officials says that the list could grow.

She reported that the hurricane strength storm had caused widespread damage across much of the state, including to trees, crops, power lines, homes, farm, vehicles, and key medical facilities such as nursing homes and COVID-19 testing sites.

Reynolds provides anecdotes that farmers have told her that this derecho storm has caused some of the most serious damage they have seen in their careers.

Officials were forced to close portions of Interstates 35 and 380, Highways 218 and 69, and more.

On the subject of power outages, officials estimate that about 450,000 households are without power, down from the previous night peak of 550,000. The state, working with the energy companies, says that some outages, especially in Linn, Marshall, and Scott Counties, could last longer due to repair complications from damage, debris, and loss of communication.