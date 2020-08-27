Davenport city crews clear 70,000 cubic yards of storm debris

Arborists are working day and night to clean up debris.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport city crews say in the last two weeks, they've cleared 70,000 cubic yards of storm debris, that's about 14.5 acres. To put into perspective, Vanderveer park is 33 acres.

Tony Troendle from Advanced Tree Service says he's received upwards of 1500 calls since the storm.

Day 16, and the clean up continues, and arborists are still working around the clock. "We typically wake up at 5:30am in the morning, roll out the trucks at 6:30am and sometimes don't make it home till 8:30pm," says Tony

"We're actually from south east Missouri," Tony and his crew travelled into town, to lend a helping hand.

"We are actually friends with a local tree service, so he called us in to assist with trees on houses and storm damage."

This is one of several piles of debris across the Quad Cities. Davenport Public Works have already collected 70,000 cubic yards of debris, they still have another 100,000 to go. Public Works priority is to clear sidewalks, boulevards, and parking lanes, piling all the debris to be mulched.

Tony says a lot of the big trees and limbs have been removed, "It's a lot of trees laying on fences, laying on storage sheds, messed up front yards, messed up backyards."

Once all the debris is cleaned, its back on the road for Tony and the crew.

"By the looks of it we will be heading to southern Louisiana."