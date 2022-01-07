61 tornadoes confirmed in Iowa from Dec. 15 derecho

The National Weather Service in Des Moines confirmed 17 new tornadoes, bringing central Iowa's total to 40.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 31, 2021.

The tornado count from the unprecedented Dec. 15 derecho continues to climb.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Des Moines confirmed 17 additional tornadoes on Friday, bringing the statewide total for the event to 61.

The previous record for most Iowa tornadoes in one day was 35 on Aug. 31, 2014.

Of those confirmed tornadoes, 21 were EF-2 strength, which is unofficially the most EF-2/F-2 or stronger tornadoes in a single day in Iowa.

Iowa averages 48 tornadoes annually.

Prior to this event, only five December tornadoes had occurred in Iowa since recordkeeping began in 1950.

The National Weather Service continues to evaluate the damage reports and satellite imagery to determine if any additional tornadoes occurred on Dec. 15.

There are now 112 confirmed Iowa tornadoes for 2021.

The NWS said this data remains preliminary and subject to change.

Download the We Are Iowa app for the latest forecast, interactive radar and livestream video of severe weather coverage.