In 33 years living in the neighborhood, Michele Yarger said she's called Moline Public Works every year after snow isn't removed from her street.

MOLINE, Ill. — In the neighborhood on 25th Avenue Court in Moline, just south of Avenue of the Cities, the residents there love their home.

"We've loved this area because we have a very close, tight-knit neighborhood and we all watch out for each other," said Michele Yarger.

Yarger has lived at her home on the street for more than 30 years.

"We're never getting a solution," Yarger said. "We just start again, every single year."

25th Avenue Court is just off 46th Street in Moline.

"We never seem to get plowed out here on this court," Yarger said. "When we don't get plowed, and then we have a difficult time getting in and out, like this past week when it turned into ice, and we were hitting the bottom of my car."

In the past 33 years living in the neighborhood, she's called Moline Public Works between one and three times each year, Yarger said.

Sheila King lives two doors down from Michele.

In a phone call on Saturday afternoon, King agreed snow removal from 25th Avenue Court has been an ongoing issue each year since she moved there 14 years ago.

After calling Moline Public Works about the issue, King said she's told crews are working to clear the streets as fast as possible.

"It just shouldn't be this way," Yarger said. "We shouldn't' have to go to hounding them."

Yarger sent an email to Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri on Thursday morning, asking for help in finding a solution. Mayor Acri called Yarger later that day, Yarger said.

"She said she was sitting in front of my house and she could see that it had not been plowed," Yarger said.

On Saturday afternoon, Mayor Acri said over the phone she did visit 25th Avenue Court on Thursday, and took pictures to share with city snow removal crews.

Moline snow removal crews work to clear the main roads until the snow stops, then move on to residential roads once those are clear, Mayor Acri said on Saturday.

Mayor Acri invited city snow removal crews to speak at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Now, those crews will have a chance to talk about their processes when clearing city streets.

"We're told to have everything cleared, our door stoops cleared for the mail person, and I think it would be fair enough that we should have our streets cleared," Yarger said.

It's an ongoing issue, that just needs to be cleared up.

The Committee of the Whole meeting starts a 6 p.m. on January 5, 2021. The meeting will be conducted virtually. If you'd like to watch the meeting, you can find a link here, or find that information on the meeting's agenda.