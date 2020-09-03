Mississippi River projected to come close to Action Stage of early flooding mid-March

The waters are due to slowly rise and near early flooding stages through the next week.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The National Weather service is predicting a steady rise in the Mississippi River through mid-March that will bring the river close to early flooding stages.

The agency's Advanced Hydologic Prediction Service features a graph of the that continually measures the river's water level at Rock Island where it relates to flooding levels.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9th, the river has reached 9.11 feet. This is well below flooding levels, but it is projected to rise significantly over the course of the following week.

At the current furthest point in the future, Monday, March 16th, the river is predicted to have risen to 12.7 feet, just below the early stage of flooding level, the Action Stage.