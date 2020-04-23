Mississippi River falls below flood stage in the Quad Cities

One year ago, water levels neared the all-time record

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — For the first time in many weeks, water levels on the Mississippi River are falling below flood stage.

Flood Warnings are canceled for areas upriver from Muscatine, Iowa through Dubuque, Iowa to its source in Minnesota.

Water levels are expected to continue falling through the upcoming weekend and into next week with the Quad Cities falling nearly a foot and a half by Sunday morning.

Thursday morning's level fell to 14.8 feet, nearly eight feet below the record crest last year. Flood stage is 15.0 feet in the Quad Cities.

Forecast rainfall for next week needs to be monitored as it could prolong a high-water situation. Keep in mind that river streamflows remain swift and dangerous, especially for novice boaters.