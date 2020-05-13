Unintended consequence of COVID-19: Clearer skies

Only a fraction of the 5,000 aircraft are in the skies at a given time, producing fewer jet contrail clouds.

Did you notice how blue the skies were yesterday? Typically, a day or two before an incoming storm systems, jet contrails criss-cross across the sky overhead.

As the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer jet airplanes are transporting people and goods. In 2012, it was estimated that 5,000 commercial aircraft were in the skies over the United States at any given time. In the seven years since that estimation, air travel steadily increased...until March 2020.

It has been estimated within the past month and a half passenger air travel decreased by a staggering 95%. This means that 95% of the jet contrails we were seeing are gone.

An easy conclusion can be made: that we have clearer skies right now. What we don't yet know is how this plays into the role of increased UV-Index at the surface and increased warming of the lower atmosphere.

Having fewer airplanes overhead also has an impact on the accuracy of weather forecasts. Over the past few months, Meteorologists have had less data to use when forecasting the weather. A little-known benefit of air travel is the constant collection of weather data during a flight. That data is shared by airlines to government and educational entities running computer models.

Without aircraft data, weather models must rely more on surface observations and weather balloon measurements.

A story on contrails would be incomplete without a mention of a conspiracy theory that contrails are really chemicals injected into the atmosphere by airplanes. Conspiracists (with no basis of fact) believe governments are polluting the atmosphere for the purpose of controlling the population. While jet airplanes are no doubt polluters, there is no scientific theory or conclusion can be made that there is anything but jet exhaust and water vapor in jet contrails.