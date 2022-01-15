MASON CITY, Iowa — After a winter storm passed through the Midwest, Iowa State Patrol issued a Facebook post asking drivers to "use caution" after one other their patrol cars was struck by a semi. The Lieutenant was in their vehicle at the time assisting with another crash at the time. The Lieutenant has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Iowa State Patrol issues "use caution" message after crash near Mason City, Iowa
