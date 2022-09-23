Ian becomes a hurricane again as it approaches South Carolina

Expect another landfall for Ian on Friday afternoon near Charleston, South Carolina.

WASHINGTON — Ian is a hurricane again with sustained winds of 75 mph. It is located about 240 miles south of Charleston, SC. Ian will make landfall around the Charleston area Friday afternoon.



Ian made landfall as a hurricane Wednesday afternoon around 3:05 pm near Cayo Costa, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm had a maximum sustained winds of 150 mph at landfall.

We are continuing to learn more about the devastation that Ian caused as it made landfall and tore through central Florida.

Tropical storm conditions will continue through eastern Florida the storm moves back out to sea. Ian is set to make it's final U.S. landfall on Friday afternoon. The storm is forecast to briefly become a category 1 hurricane again, bringing with it heavy rain, flooding, and some storm surge along the east coast. Hurricane force winds will be felt in South Carolina by Friday.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian made its first landfall at 4:30 a.m. in Cuba as a Category 3. The storm knocked out most of the Cuba's power grid and destroyed homes and businesses.





Tropical storm and hurricane warnings stretch from Florida to North Carolina. All hurricane watches and warnings have been dropped.

Storms that start with the letter "I" have a bad reputation...and rightfully so. There are more retired "I" names than any other letter.

Hurricane names are retired when a storm is particularly deadly or destructive.

DMV IMPACTS:

The storm will move over land and weaken, eventually losing tropical features. We will likely see off and on rain from the remnants of Ian late Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and maybe even Tuesday.

Our flood risk remains very low because we won't see a lot of rain in a short period of time, rather a lot of rain over several days. We won't see all day washouts either, rather periods of rain with otherwise cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

Some models indicate we could see 2" + across parts of the DMV with more rain southwest of DC and less rain northeast by Monday, but over a three day span, that's not enough to cause flooding concerns. The biggest threat would be to rivers and streams that may gradually rise over the weekend.

It's a battle of the models again in terms of how much rain will fall from Ian.

Let's hope the GFS is correct.