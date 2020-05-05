Late-week frost could jeopardize early plants

Those who were eager to get flowers and gardens planted should watch the weather later this week

Welcome to the beginning of the 2020 Growing Season! This typically occurs in the first week of May for Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. More precisely, when soil temperatures reach 55 degrees or so.

Farmers have been planting fiercely over the past few weeks in our area in order to get a jump start on the season giving the crops as many days as possible to grow.

But we aren't quite past the time-frame for a frost and freeze. That can happen when air temperatures dip below 37 degrees, especially with clear skies and light winds. Don't forget that our forecast temperatures are for the air, not for the ground surface. When the air temperature is 37 degrees (about 10 feet above the ground), it can be freezing at ground level. That means when the air temperature is 32 degrees, it can be as cold as 27 degrees at ground level.

The first week of May is primetime for the last frost and freeze of our cold season and that looks to be on track for later this week. As high pressure builds into the region on Friday night, temperatures are slated to fall into the 30s for much of the Midwest. This will jeopardize any sensitive plants outside. We will continue to monitor the temperature projections and give you tips if you were a little eager in the garden and on the back deck.